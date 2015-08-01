Juventus have officially announced the purchase of Paris Saint Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi for 20 million EUR plus 10.5 more in performance related bonuses. With the Bianconeri club, the 30 year old French player has chosen to wear number 14 and signed a contract until 2020. Matuidi will join his teammates immediately, as they prepare for the opening Serie A match against Cagliari this weekend.

Here is the official statement:

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. Announces that it has finalized the agreement with Paris Saint-Germain F.C. for the final acquisition of the right to sporting services by player Blaise

Matuidi for a fee of € 20 million payable in three financial years.

The purchase value may increase further by € 10.5 million depending on the number of official matches that the player will play during the term of the contract.

Juventus has signed a three-year sports performance contract with the same player until June 30, 2020