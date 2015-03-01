Official - Mazzarri will be on the Torino bench for Juventus showdown
08 February at 19:55
Torino boss Walter Mazzarri has had his touchline ban reduced which means he will take his place on the bench for the Derby della Mole on February 18.
The former Napoli and Watford tactician, had originally been given a two-match suspension after his dismissal against Sampdoria and although he will be watching from the stands this weekend when his side face Udinese, he will be able to direct operations for the big one the following week.
Ridotta ad una giornata la squalifica per Mazzarri #SFT https://t.co/pqmCStrOVq— Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) February 8, 2018
