Official: Mesut Ozil pens new deal with Arsenal

After months of speculation German international attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has put en end to it all by signing a contract extension with Premier League outfit Arsenal.



The former Real Madrid player had less than six months left to run on his old deal at the Emirates Stadium and unless a new deal would have been agreed he could have left the Gunners on a free transfer at the end of this season.



Ozil, 29, had widely been expected to leave the club as he failed to agree to new terms as his contract ran down and was heavily linked with rivals Manchester United. Now Ozil has signed a three year contract extension which will see him tied to Arsenal until end of June 2021.