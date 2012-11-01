Sinisa Mihajlovic has officially been relieved of his duties with Torino. The Serbian manager has now been fired by both AC Milan and the Toros.Per the official release from the club, “The Torino Football Club announces that he has removed Sinisa Mihajlovic from the position of coach of the First Team. Sinisa and his staff are thanked for the commitment and the passion shown in these 18 months in charge.”There is no word on who will replace him, but it’s thought Walter Mazzarri is favored by club president Umberto Cairo.