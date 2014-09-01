Milan have announced today that they have adapted the contract of Patrick Cutrone, whose duration with the club remains the same, as the deal finishes in June of 2021. It is the increase in salary for the player which has changed, with the Rossoneri leadership agreeing to an improved deal for the 19 year old attacker. He formerly was earning nearly 200,000 EUR per season, but that number will now increase in accordance with his new contract.

#ACMilan comunica di aver adeguato il contratto economico di Patrick Cutrone, la cui durata rimane inalterata#weareacmilan pic.twitter.com/rl8FlkEAHN — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 25, 2017