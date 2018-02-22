Official: Milan complete signing of Brazilian starlet
17 March at 11:40Serie A giants AC Milan have completed the signing of Brazilian starlet Nathan Soares Bernades, who joins as a free agent.
The 18-year Bernades has been without a club for around a year now and the last club he played for was Cruziero, where he plied his trade from 2014 to 2017. He did move to a club called Avai for a trial but he has been without a club for about seven months, reports say.
As rumors from Globoesporte earlier reported and it has now been confirmed to CalcioMercato that the player and his agent, who is a representative of the UPlay Sports Agency, received a contract at the headquarters of the club's hearquarters at Barra da Tijuca in Rio di Janiero.
Nathan has signed a two-year deal at Milan, but his agency still wants to insert a clause in his contract that will help them earn a resale fee once he gets sold by the rossoneri in the future.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
