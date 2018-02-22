Sconvolta dalla tragica notizia, tutta la famiglia della Lega Serie A si stringe attorno alla famiglia di Davide Astori e alla @acffiorentina.



Tutte le gare in programma oggi sono rinviate in segno di lutto.

Ciao Davide. pic.twitter.com/KWa4P0dPHc — Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) March 4, 2018

OFFICIAL: All of today's Serie A games postponed following the tragic sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) March 4, 2018

It has now been confirmed that all seven Serie A matches due to take place today have been postponed following the tragic death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.The 31-year-old central defender was found dead in his hotel room this morning ahead of La Viola’s match against Udinese in Friuli.Shortly after the news broke, Genoa’s game at home to Cagliari was postponed and the Marassi crowd applauded the decision. Therefore, it comes as no surprise to learn that all of today’s fixtures have subsequently been called off.Atalanta v Sampdoria, Benevento v Verona, Chievo v Sassuolo, Genoa v Cagliari, Torino v Crotone, Udinese v Fiorentina and of course the Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter will all have to be rearranged for the coming weeks.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)