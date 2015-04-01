The French club have seen a busy summer pass them, and have acted quickly to replace outgoing players. Announced today, Monaco has officially signed Rachid Ghezzal, who after his Lyon experience, was also tracked by Milan and Roma. The left back, was at the center of a race between the two Italian clubs. Both teams, however, took too much time. Ghezzal chose the option that had only been reported in the past week, opting to stay in Ligue 1. The 25 year old has signed a contract through 2021.

L’AS Monaco est heureux d’annoncer la signature de Rachid Ghezzal jusqu'en 2021 ! #WelcomeToMonaco pic.twitter.com/MuupbbKAPr — AS Monaco