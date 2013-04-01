After months of speculation, AC Milan has today been sold to Chinese businessman Yonghong Li. The agreement between outgoing patron Silvio Berlusconi’s Fininvest organisation and Li’s Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux was signed shortly after 2.00pm Italian time after the remaining €370M was paid to activate the full takeover of the club which totals €740M



Shortly after the announcement was made, Li told zhibo.cc that he wanted to “Thank Berlusconi and Fininvest for their trust and patience”, and that his ambition was to “return Milan to the top of world football.”