Today it has been announced via the official statement from the Rossoneri club for the renewal of Suso. "ACMilan announces that they have extended Suso's economic contract until June 30, 2022." Suso went to the appointment with his entire family, as reported by the Instagram stories published by Milan, who escorted him from home. The Spaniard’s agent Alessandro Lucci and Milan's leadership, have come to a deal, and Suso will remain in Milan for years to come. According to reports the deal is worth 3 million EUR annually and includes a 50 million EUR buyout clause.