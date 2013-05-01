Official: Milan reveal their new home shirt for 2017-18 (Photo)
19 May at 11:28
AC Milan has finally revealed their new home shirt for the 2017-18 season. Images of the new design had been leaked several weeks ago but now the club, along with kit manufacturer Adidas have unveiled the new shirt to the public.
The shirt has returned to the more classic style first used during the early years of the Berlusconi era whilst the club has also returned to their more familiar white shorts and white socks.
