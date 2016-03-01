OFFICIAL: Monchi says farewell to Sevilla, Roma are inches away

Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo (better known as Monchi) and Sevilla found an agreement which will see the sporting director leave the Spanish club. The move has been authorized by the club's board of directors as it is now official.



Tomorrow at 12h30, the club's president José Castro as well as Monchi will explain their decision in a LIVE press-conference from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla. As Monchi is now free to potentially choose a new club, Roma are inching closer to his signing to replace current sporting director Walter Sabatini.



Roma are currently second in the Serie A standings as they are behind first placed Juventus where as Sevilla are third in la Liga behind Real Madrid and Barcelona. Monchi has been rumored to join the Roman club for some time now as his move inches closer to being complete, even if other clubs remain interested. Monchi has a great track record at Sevilla as he is a good talent evaluator.