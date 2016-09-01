Official: Montella agrees to join Sevilla as he will face Mourinho in February, the latest

Vincenzo Montella will be the new Sevilla head coach as the official note has now been released. Montella will sign his new deal with the Spanish club tomorrow as he is set to begin a new adventure.



THE CONTRACT DETAILS AND HIS STAFF - The agreement between both parties has been found as Montella will sign for 1 year and a half with the Spaniards. The ex-Milan coach already has his staff ready: Enzo Maresca will make his Sevilla return as he will be part of Montella's coaching staff. Other than Maresca, Daniele Russo, Nicola Caccia, Simone Montanaro will also be part of his staff. According to GianlucaDimarzio.com, Mario Innaurato (who is currently in Gattuso's staff) might join Montella at Sevilla as it was the ex-Milan coach who first wanted him with the rossoneri club.



MILAN WILL SAVE MONEY - As Calciomercato.com reported, Milan and Montella negotiated a severance pay as an agreement has been found. Montella still had a year and a half left of contract at Milan (with close to 4.5 million euros in salary) but Milan will get to save a bit of this money thanks to the agreement that has now been found. Montella will coach his first la Liga game against Betis as he will have to face José Mourinho's Manchester United in the UCL round of 16 (in February).



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)