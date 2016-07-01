Ripartenza Milan. Ho pensato a lungo su come alzare l'asticella. Partiamo dalla preparazione atletica. pic.twitter.com/JwHedfdwny — Vincenzo Montella (@VMontella) 26 settembre 2017

Milan are coming off a bad defeat to Sampdoria as there have been a lot of rumors concerning Vincenzo Montella's future at the club. Out of nowhere, Montella announced today that he let go of Emanuele Marra (who was the fitness manager at Milan). Here is his tweet on the matter: " A new Milan. I have been thinking of how to improve Milan and we will start with our training methods...".MONTELLA WANTS TO CHANGE THE TRAINING METHODS - "After closely looking at the situation and evaluating many different aspects, I pin pointed our physical preparations as being an area where we could've improved. I decided to create a new plan in which Emanuele Marra did not fully approve. It was a difficult decision but I decided to break up the professional relation between one another. I want to thank him for the hard work he put in over these past years as he was always beside me...". You can view the original message bellow...