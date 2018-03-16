Official: Morata left out of Spain squad ahead of high profile friendlies
16 March at 17:20Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata’s miserable week has culminated in yet more disappointment having been left out of the Spain squad ahead of friendlies against Germany and Argentina later this month.
The news comes as a bitter blow for the 25-year-old, who is enduring a poor run of form and is now seemingly struggling to secure a spot in his national team’s ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.
His already fragile confidence suffered another blow as Blues boss Antonio Conte opted to start Olivier Giroud up front against Barcelona during the week, Then, when he did come on for the last 25 minutes, he made an obscene gesture towards the Barcelona fans and could possibly face punishments for his actions.
Indeed, Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has had his say on Morata and did not rule out his chances of being on the plane to Russia come the end of the campaign: “Tomorrow is not the World Cup. There are players that are not included but have their chances intact as is the case with the players included.
“We are looking to get more information about players. Morata has had several problems, he has played little but his chances are intact. I am sure he will have a great end to the season and will have a good chance of going to the World Cup.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
