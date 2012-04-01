Official: Nagatomo joins Galatasaray on loan

Inter have confirmed that Yuto Nagatomo has joined Turkish club Galatasaray on loan until the end of the season. It will be a dry loan, with no option or obligation to buy included.



The Japanese full-back, who joined the Nerazzurri in January 2011 and has since become their longest serving player over that period of time, leaves Milan having made 210 appearances and scored 11 goals. His sole honour was the 2011 Coppa Italia.



The news will no doubt come as a relief to many Beneamata fans, who have grown tired of his lapses in concentration and costly defensive errors. Presumably, Luciano Spalletti is happy to alternate between Davide Santon and Dalbert until May, when the situation will be revisited.



The Brazilian has flattered to deceive since joining the San Siro outfit from Nice last summer, but Nagatomo’s departure indicates he could be given more chances to impress towards the latter stages of the campaign.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)