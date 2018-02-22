Aurelio De Laurentiis ringrazia Andrea Chiavelli e Cristiano Giuntoli che hanno collaborato in questi mesi all’estensione del contratto di Allan fino al 2023 e ringrazia il calciatore per aver sottoscritto in data odierna il relativo contratto #ForzaNapoliSempre — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) 8 marzo 2018

There were a lot of talks about this recently but it is now official, Napoli renewed Allan's contract with the club. The defensive midfielder signed a new contract that will expire in 2023 with De Laurentiis' club. You can view the original tweet from the club as they said: " Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to thank Andrea Chiavelli and Cristiano Giuntoli who have worked on the Allan contract renewal for some time now. Allan's new deal with the club will now only expire in 2023 as we want to thank him for this commitment".Allan has been a good player for Napoli as this is a good move by Sarri's club. You can view the original tweet from the club bellow as you can also click on our gallery section to view some Allan/Napoli pics right here on Calciomercato.com. The 27 year old appeared in 37 games for Napoli so far this season as he scored 4 goals and added 4 assists.