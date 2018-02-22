Official: Napoli star Insigne joins Twitter
23 March at 12:05Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has finally caved in and joined the social media phenomenon that is Twitter. The 26-year-old Italian internationalist in enjoying a fine season under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri and has now further endeared himself to Partenopei fans by setting up a medium through which they can track their hero’s every move.
Indeed, the Frattamaggiore native started his Twitter voyage by following teammates including the likes of Dries Mertens, Arkadiusz Milik and Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
March 22, 2018
March 23, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
