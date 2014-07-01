Nemanja Matic is officially a Manchester United player, as the Red Devils themselves have confirmed on their website.

‘Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea on a three-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year,” ManUtd.com write.

The Serbian midfielder is set to sign for £40 million, with the Blues actually making a profit on their £30 million signing.

Jose Mourinho has always been very enthusiastic about him, and signed him originally back in 2014.

‘Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player,” the Special One said.

"I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31."’

The 28-year-old was left out of his team’s pre-season tour, and a picture of him wearing a Red Devils shirt came out on social media on Sunday.