One of the most eagerly awaited debuts in recent years could take place this weekend after the French football authorities announced that Brazilian superstar Neymar is now cleared to play for Paris Saint-Germain.



The 25-year-old was waiting for his former club Barcelona to declare that they had received his transfer fee in full and it seemed as though his eagerly anticipated debut would be put on hold for a further week. Now his international transfer certificate has been received and it seems inevitable that he will be in the starting XI to face Guingamp on Sunday.