Torino have completed the signing of AC Milan striker Mbaye Niang, the Italian football association has announced through its official website.



The French striker has joined the granata on a € 2 million-loan deal with obligation to buy set to € 15 million and € 2 more million in add-ons.







The player, a former Watford loanee, has agreed to sign a four-year, € 1.4 million-a-year deal.



AC Milan wanted to sell Niang for more than € 20 million to Spartak Moscow but the player refused to move to Russia pushing to join Torino instead.



Niang was desperate to sign for Torino given that Sinisa Mihajlovic, one of his mentors, is the manager of the granata.



Torino president Urbano Cairo has just arrived in Milan where he has signed the papers that will see the French striker move to Torino.



Niang had been pushing to join the granata and has rejected moves to Everon and Spartak Moscow in order to play under Sinisa Mihajlovic again.

