Chelsea starlethas agreed to join Kasimpasa on loan, the Turkish club has announced through their official website and social media accounts.Omeruo is a former Den Haag, Middlesbrough and Alanyaspor starlet and has joined Kasimpasa on a dry loan deal. Omeruo makes return to Kasimpasa as he also played for the same club in the 2015/16 campaign registering 26 appearances with the club.The player joined Alanyaspor on loan last summer and this will be the player’s third loan spell in Turkey.The 23-year-old has signed a contract extension until 2020 before leaving Chelsea on a temporary deal.The Nigeria International can play almost everywhere in defence as well as in centre midfield although Omeruo has mainly been playing as a centre defender throughout his career.A product of Standard Lüttich , Omeruo has made no senior Chelsea debut yet but he has one appearance with the Blues’ Under 23 squad.