Now it’s official, Liverpool have confirmed the signing of England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 24-year-old arrives from Arsenal in a £40M deal and will sign a five-year contract at Anfield.



The player underwent a medical at St Georges’s Park on Wednesday as he is currently on international duty ahead of the latest round of World Cup qualifiers and made a brief statement claiming that;



“Firstly, I’m delighted to have signed for Liverpool and a big thank-you to everyone here at the FA that has made this possible, using the facilities. It has been a massive help. I’m not going to say too much today; I’m here with England and we’ve got two big games coming up, so I want to focus on them. But I can’t wait to get to Melwood and you’ll hear first from me on LFCTV.”