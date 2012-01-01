After arriving in the Italian capital to undergo his medical this morning, Czech striker Patrik Schick is now officially a new AS Roma player after signing a five-year deal with the Giallorossi. The 21-year-old will arrive on an initial loan deal for €5M before making the move permanent next summer for a further €35.2M plus bonus with his former club Sampdoria receiving a percentage of any future sale.



After arriving in the capital last night, the player explained to waiting reporters that he had “made the right choice” with many observers hailing him as the new Francesco Totti. This morning at 10.30 local time, he arrived at Trigoria to meet his new boss Eusebio Di Francesco before heading to Villa Stuart to undergo his medical.



Sampdoria now just have to confirm that they have received the necessary paper work before Schick can start his new adventure in the Eternal City.