The news was in the air for days, and now the official announcement has arrived. Kylian Mbappé is a new player at Paris Saint-Germain. On paper the player will be loaned with a redemption clause of 180 million EUR. This is a purchasing strategy that will allow the Parisian club to comply with the rules on financial fair play. After a long wait for contracts to be drafted and finalized, the deal has finally gone through today. Monaco wanted guarantees on the price of their most important player, who is also their money maker after bringing in such a massive sum.

L’AS Monaco souhaite le meilleur pour la suite à @KMbappe qui rejoint le @PSG_inside ! #MerciKylian pic.twitter.com/d1GA5d1FoC — AS Monaco