Paris Saint Germain has announced Neymar Jr. The Paris club has posted an official statement on its website confirming that he has signed a contract until June 30, 2022.

PSG ANNOUNCEMENT - Paris Saint Germain posted a video on its Twitter profile announcing the arrival of Neymar in Paris. "He's Coming" says the video with images of Paris that follow a Samba rhythm and the Eiffel Tower that is greenish.