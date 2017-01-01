Official: PSG steal exciting €30m striker from under Man Utd noses
26 January at 12:20PSG have completed the signing of Goncalo Guedes from Benfica. The Ligue1 giants have signed the promising Portuguese striker for € 30 million stealing the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’ from under the noses of Manchester United that seemed to be close to finalizing the deal last week.
PSG have already announced the signing of the exciting 20-year-old striker and have presented the player to the press. Guedes has chosen the number 15 shirt. Benfica also have a € 7 million sell-on clause and the player has signed a contract expiring in 2021.
The Ligue1 giants have also completed the signing of Germany star Julian Draxler in the January transfer window. The former Wolfsburg winger was a transfer target of Arsenal. Argentinian promise Giovani Lo Celso has also joined the club in the current transfer window, but PSG completed his signing last summer. The trio are now tasked with the job of helping PSG to get back on track given that Unai Emery’s side sit third in the Ligue1 table, three points behind table leaders OGC Nice.
— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) January 26, 2017
#BemvindoGuedes pic.twitter.com/azLvBs4yfv
Share on