giants

have

confirmed

their

squad

their

upcoming

clash

against

with

Rafinha

included

Gagliardini

excluded

25-year-old

Rafinha

joined

loan

Barcelona

past

summer

found

himself

favor

Camp

Since

arriving

appeared

times

which

seven

have

racked

tally

two

assists

Gagliardini

important

player

making

appearances

Ahead

their

upcoming

against

their

squad

back

into

side

with

Gagliardini

rested

currently

fifth

behind

desperate

need

qualify

Champions

squad