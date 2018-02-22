Official: Rafinha included in Inter squad list, Gagliardini out
21 April at 19:30Serie A giants Inter Milan have confirmed their squad for their upcoming Serie A clash against Chievo Verona, with Rafinha included and Roberto Gagliardini excluded.
The 25-year-old Rafinha joined Inter on loan from Barcelona this past summer after he found himself out of favor at the Nou Camp. Since arriving, he has appeared 12 times, out of which seven have been starts. He has racked up a tally of two assists. Gagliardini has been an important player for the nerazzurri this season, making 30 appearances so far.
Ahead of their upcoming Serie A game against Chievo, Inter confirmed their squad for the clash.Rafinha is back into the side, with Gagliardini set to be rested.
The club is currently fifth in the Serie A, a single point behind Lazio and are in desperate need to qualify for the Champions League.
Full squad: 1 Handanovic, 27 Padelli, 46 Berni; 2 Lopez, 7 Cancelo, 13 Ranocchia, 21 Santon, 25 Miranda, 29 Dalbert, 33 D'Ambrosio, 37 Skriniar; 8 Rafinha, 11 Vecino, 20 Borja Valero, 77 Brozovic; 9 Icardi, 17 Karamoh, 23 Eder, 44 Perisic, 87 Candreva, 99 Pinamonti.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
