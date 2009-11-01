In what was one of football’s worst kept secrets, Rangers have this afternoon confirmed the appointment of Pedro Caixinha as their new coach. The 46-year-old Portuguese tactician has signed a three-year deal at Ibrox after touching down in Glasgow this morning.



On his unveiling, Rangers Managing Director Stewart Robertson stated that; “We are delighted to welcome Pedro to Rangers. We compiled a shortlist of high-quality candidates for the position but we knew after our initial meeting with Pedro that he was the right man to take this club forward.”



“He is a man of great experience and authority and the Board has no doubt he will help us achieve our long-term goals. I would like to thank the Rangers supporters for their patience throughout the process but we were determined to appoint the best candidate possible.”



“I would also like to thank Graeme Murty for taking control of the first team. He will complete his duties at Celtic Park on Sunday before returning to his role with the under-20s and Pedro will begin his work on Monday morning.”



Caixinha explained that; “It is a great honour to join Rangers Football Club. This Club has a great history and tradition and I am proud to follow in the footsteps of legendary Rangers managers like Walter Smith, Graeme Souness and Jock Wallace”.



“Rangers is a name that is known worldwide and I am looking forward to forging a positive relationship with supporters and meeting the playing squad and staff at the Club. I know there is a lot of hard work ahead and I assure all our fans that I will do all I can to provide a winning and entertaining Rangers team.”