Official: Ranieri sacked as Leicester City manager
23 February at 22:41Premier League defending champions Leicester City have sacked Claudio Ranieri, the club have announced through their official website. The Italian tactician leaded the Foxes to the first Premier League title in the club’s history last season but the current position of the team in the table has convinced the club’s board to part ways with the manager.
Leicester City are just one point above the relegation zone and lost their first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Sevilla yesterday. The Sanchez Pizjuan’s 2-1 defeat, however, means that the Foxes are still in race to qualify for the next round as they will host the Spanish side at the King Power Stadium in three weeks time.
“First Team preparations for Monday’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool will resume on Saturday, with Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare and First Team Coach Mike Stowell taking charge of the squad until a new manager is appointed.
Assistant Manager and First Team Coach Paolo Benetti and First Team Sport Science and Conditioning Coach Andrea Azzalin have also parted company with the Club and leave with our thanks for their service and best wishes for the future”, Leicester City’s official announcement reads.
