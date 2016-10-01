El Athletic Club y el jugador @kepa_46 han suscrito el acuerdo de renovación por el que el jugador permanecerá en la disciplina rojiblanca hasta el 30 de junio de 2025. La cláusula de rescisión será de 80 millones de euros. #athletic pic.twitter.com/KMzTbMoqz4 — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 22, 2018

Athletic Bilbao have confirmed that goalkeeper Kepa has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal, which will keep him at the club until the 30June 2025. The 23-year-old’s latest contract also includes an €80 million release clause.Real Madrid were previously thought to be close to signing him either this month or in the summer, given that his previous deal was set to expire come the end of the season. However, it now seems likely he will remain in the Basque Country for the foreseeable future.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)