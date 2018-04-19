Official: Real Madrid refuse to sign Brazilian starlet after failed medical
19 April at 14:15Spanish giants Real Madrid have pulled out of negotiations to sign Fluminense youngster Ramon de Araujo Siqueira, Marca report.
The 19-year-old Brazilian forward is known to be one of the best young talents in Brazil as of now and reports had linked him with a move to the Real Madrid B side for over some months now. The striker played a vital role in handing the club's Under-20 side the Brazilian U-20 title and emerged as one of the best players in the Sao Paulo Youth Football Club this year.
Marca report that Real Madrid have decided not to go ahead with a deal for the youngster after problems appeared in his medical examination.
Ramon had sustained a knee injury on his left knee last summer and its appearance in the medical examination and hence, the deal has now collapsed. The clubs were negotiating a deal since the beginning of April but the medical after the deal was agreed saw the injury emerge.
Fluminense released a statement on their official website regarding the same. It said: "The attacker Ramon, of the U20 team and who was in negotiation with Real Madrid B, presented problems in the medical exams (left knee, the same one that was operated on by the club in August 2016),"
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments