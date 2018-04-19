Spanish

giants

have

pulled

negotiations

sign

youngster

Araujo

Siqueira

report

19-year-old

Brazilian

forward

known

one

young

talents

Brazil

now

reports

had

linked

him

with

side

months

now

striker

played

vital

handing

side

Brazilian

emerged

one

players

Sao

Youth

year

report

have

decided

ahead

with

deal

youngster

problems

appeared

medical

examination

had

sustained

knee

injury

left

knee

summer

its

appearance

medical

examination

hence

deal

now

collapsed

released

statement

their

official

website

regarding

same

said

attacker

U20

was

negotiation

presented

problems

medical

exams

left

knee

same

one

was

operated

August

Real Madridout oftoFluminenseRamon deTheisto beof the bestinas ofanda move to the Real Madrid Bfor over some. Therole inthe club's Under-20theU-20 title andasof the bestin thePauloFootball Club thisMarcathat Real Madridnot to gofor theafterin hisRamonon hislastandin theand, thehas. The clubs were negotiating a deal since the beginning of April but the medical after the deal was agreed saw the injury emerge.Fluminenseonthe. It: "TheRamon, of theteam and whoinwith Real Madrid B,in the, thethaton by the club in2016),"Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)