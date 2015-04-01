APPEAL - Real Madrid has decided to appeal against five game disqualification to Cristiano Ronaldo.

CONFIRMED - It's official, Cristiano Ronaldo was disqualified for five games, one for expulsion, the other four for pushing the referee.

RONALDO - CR7’s suspension is likely to cost Real Madrid very much, as last night in the clash of the Spanish Super Cup played at Camp Nou, the Portuguese ace scored the go ahead goal for the Blancos. After the goal Ronaldo replicated what Messi had down last year at the ​​Bernabeu by removing and showing his shirt to the crowd, for which he received a yellow card. A few minutes later, CR7 received a second yellow for simulation and, at the time of expulsion, put his hand on De Burgos Bengoetxea's back, pushing it slightly.

MATCHES AT RISK - The Spanish referee has annotated this gesture on the report at the end of the match and now the Golden Ball winner is in danger of suspension. According to Article 96 of the Spanish Federation's Rules, in fact, for such behavior the disqualification ranges from four to 12 games, plus the one received for the red card. The first will be taken in the return leg of the Supercup on Wednesday, while the others will be taken in La Liga. If, as is probable Madrid’s appeal fails, Ronaldo would miss matches against Deportivo La Coruña, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.