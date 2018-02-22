Official: Real Madrid stars ruled out of Barcelona tie

Injured Real Madrid star Isco and Dani Carvajal won’t play tonight’s Clasico tie against Barcelona. The Merengues’ boss Zinedine Zidane has just named his squad list and both players are out of action for tonight’s clash whilst Raphael Varane has recovered in time to face the blaugrana.



Here’s Zidane’s 19-man squad list:



Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla and Luca.

Defenders: Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo and Theo.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Asensio, Kovacic and Ceballos.

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale and Lucas Vázquez.



A win would allow Real Madrid to move just on epoint behind Atletico Madrid who sit second in the La Liga table.



Zinedine Zidane’s side have never been real title challengers this season although they have won the Spanish and European supercup as well as the Clubs’ World Cup. The Merengues have also qualified for the Champions League final for the third time in a row, the fourth in the last five years. Another unforgettable campaign despite lack of La Liga title.



