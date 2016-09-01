Official: Real Madrid wing-back picks up an injury: the latest

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal picked up an injury as he will now have to miss some time in a crucial part of the season for Zidane's club. In fact, the wing-back hurt his right leg (second degree lesion) and according to the Spanish press, he will likely have to miss three to four weeks of action for los Blancos. This means that he will miss the return leg in the UEFA Champoins league against Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid beat Simeone's club by a 3-0 score line last night as Cristiano Ronaldo scored all of the goals for his side. This was a huge performance by him as Real are now inches away from making the UCL final.



Real Madrid are currently tied with Barcelona in first place of la Liga standings but they do have a game in hand on their eternal rivals. This will be a very heated end of season for Real as they are still in it in both the Champions league and la Liga.