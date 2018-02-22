Official: Roma-Barcelona sold out

Roma’s Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona at the Stadio Olimpico on April 10 has already been sold out.



The Giallorossi have not reached this stage of the competition for ten years, so fans are understandably eager to ensure they are present at the stadium to support their team.



Indeed, thousands queued up from dawn yesterday morning to get their seats booked in the Stadio Olimpico for the second leg.



The Curva Sud and Nord, plus Distinti sections, were sold out by early afternoon, while remaining tickets in the Tribune areas have now been snapped up too.



There will not be a spare seat in the house as Eusebio Di Francesco’s men look to overcome a Barcelona side which will include the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Andrés Iniesta.



Only time will tell whether Di Francesco’s players can put in a strong defensive performance at Camp Nou and be in with a good chance of sealing qualification at home.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)