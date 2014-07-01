Manolas, 26, has committed his future to the Giallorossi until June 2022 – signing a three-year extension on his previous agreement.

The Greece international joined Roma in the summer of 2014, and has gone on to make 144 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals.

“I am very happy to sign this extension,” Manolas said. “I wanted to stay, the club wanted me to stay, and we were able to reach an agreement.

I’m ready to do the best I can, as I always have, for this team. I want to win something with this club.”