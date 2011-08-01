What will the future of Francesco Totti be? It is difficult to say, but today there is some more certainty, that the role of manager alongside Roma’s sports director may could change come next season.

START THE TRAINING COURSE - On September 18th, in fact, the former Roma legend will start his training course organized by AIAC and will take place at Trigoria. The course is the classic, basic UEFA B coach and is the first step required to sit on the bench. It is an unexpected choice for Totti, who, until a few months ago, had categorically denied wanting to embark on a career as a coach.

OFFICIAL - To directly announce the news today, the Italian Football Coach Association specified that Totti was admitted into the class despite being already filled beyond the number of potential students. And so it is the 2006 World Cup winner has begun his first step towards coaching.