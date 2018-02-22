Official: Roma star duo recover for Barcelona clash
03 April at 12:10Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has named a 21-man squad for tomorrow night’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Barcelona. Despite fitness concerns, Radja Nainggolan and Lorenzo Pellegrini are both among the travelling party.
However, unfortunately for Giallorossi fans, winger Cengiz Ünder misses out after sustaining an injury while on international duty with Turkey last week.
See the full travelling party for the game below.
Alisson Becker, Andrea Romagnoli, Łukasz Skorupski
Juan Jesus, Aleksandar Kolarov, Elio Capradossi, Federico Fazio, Alessandro Florenzi, Bruno Peres, Kostas Manolas
Radja Nainggolan, Kevin Strootman, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Daniele De Rossi, Maxime Gonalons, Gerson
Diego Perotti, Edin Džeko, Patrik Schick, Grégoire Defrel, Stephan El Shaarawy
SQUAD LIST | | v. Barcelona (a)— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 2, 2018
