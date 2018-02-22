Official: Romagnoli set to miss Napoli clash
10 April at 15:20AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli has been ruled out of the club's upcoming Serie A clash against Napoli, the rossoneri have confirmed.
The 23-year-old Italian defender has emerged as one of the Serie A's best defenders and has re-established himself in the club's side this season. This season, he has formed a good partnership alongside Leonardo Bonucci at the back, appearing 25 times and also scoring two goals.
And Romagnoli, who had sustained an injury during Milan's recent 1-1 draw against Sassuolo, has now been confirmed to have sustained an injury to biceps femoris of his left thigh.
With Milan set to play a Serie A game against Napoli in the upcoming weekend as the race for the top four hots up, Romagnoli is set to miss out the crucial tie. The club has also confirmed that further medical tests will be carried out in about two weeks.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
