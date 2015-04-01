Sampdoria have added to their squad ahead of the new season with the news today that the Blucerchiati have completed the signing of Gaston Ramirez. The 26-year-old Uruguayan play-maker arrives from Southampton in a deal that is thought to be around £10M.



Ramirez has experience of playing in Serie A having spent two seasons at Bologna between 2010 and 2012 and over the past three years has been on-loan to both Hull City and Middlesbrough.