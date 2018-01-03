Ladies

It's official, Arsenal and Manchester United have completed their long-awaited swap involving Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.Both clubs announced the transaction on their respective Twitter accounts on Monday evening.Alexis Sanchez is now the most expensive player in the Premier League, earning, what is thought to be, around 500,000 euros per week. Mkhitaryan, will also receive a substantial raise as part of the deal.The Chile forward had become increasingly disillusioned with life at the London club, and with his contract up in the summer there had been persistent speculation about his future since the last-minute collapse of a move to Manchester City on the final day of last summer's transfer window.The blow has somewhat been softened for Arsenal by the arrival of Mkhitaryan. The Armenia midfielder has struggled since joining United in July 2016, but proved at Borussia Dortmund that he is a technically gifted, creative talent.Mino Raiola, the famed agent who represents both players, helped orchestrate the blockbuster transaction.