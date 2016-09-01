OFFICIAL: Schneiderlin is an Everton player

It is now a done deal as Everton have officially acquired Morgan Schneiderlin (born in 1989) from Manchester United. In all, Schneiderlin will cost Everton 23 million euros plus bonuses as the deal can potentially cost Everton up to 27.5 million euros for the player if all the bonuses are met. The French international signed his new deal with Everton till 2021.



Schneiderlin did not play much this season for José Mourinho's Mancheser United as he did not even make one single EPL start. He will now be hoping to refind his form as well as to get more playing time under his new coach Ronald Koeman.



Everton are currently seventh in the English Premier league standings as their next game will be against Manchester City this coming week-end, in a game which will feel like a derby for the newly arrived French midfielder. Mourinho's United on the other hand will be taking on Klopp's Liverpool.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

