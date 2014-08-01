Diego Simeone has committed his future to Atletico Madrid signing an extension that will keep him at the club until 2020. The Argentine tactician has won five trophies in the Spanish capital and been runner-up twice in the Champions League.



Having been linked with a move away from Atleti in recent times, he now looks set to extend his tenure to nine years having taken charge back in 2011. This news will also give the fans a huge lift at the start of a new campaign.