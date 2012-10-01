Southampton has completed the signing of Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres. The 29-year-old former Juventus man has penned a deal at St Mary’s until the end of the season. The player underwent a medical last week but the sad death of his brother had delayed the actual confirmation.





At his unveiling Caceres explained that; “I am very happy to have signed for what is an important club in English football. I am looking forward to getting started with my new team-mates. Of all of the options that I had, I think that the best option for me was to come to Southampton. I am extremely happy to have joined this club.”