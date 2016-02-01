@kevinwimmer27, who has today joined #SCFC from @SpursOfficial on a five year deal for a fee worth £18m



Stoke City have announced the signing of Austrian defender Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur. The 24-year-old arrives in the Potteries in an £18M deal and has signed a five-year contract at the Bet 365 Stadium.Stoke boss Mark Hughes was delighted with his latest acquisition stating that; “Kevin is an undoubted talent. He will significantly add to the quality of the group of players that I already have”.Wimmer is the Potters seventh signing of the summer and their fourth defender following on from Bruno Martins Indi, Josh Tymon and Kurt Zouma.