Serge Aurier will join Tottenham, current

​Posting on their website, the Ligue 1 contenders wish the 24-year-old good luck on his new adventure, ie Spurs, who have been after him for some time.

​With reports emerging yesterday that the Ivorian international had been granted a VISA to work in the

United Kingdom, the Manchester United, Inter and Juventus target completed a 25 million move to Wembley, with 2m more coming in bonuses.

The PSG full-back was worried about his future in the capital with the arrival of Daniel Alves, and the talented Thomas Meunier competing too for right-back.

A skillful attacking player, Aurier has had his problems off the pitch, being convicted of assault for attacking a police officer last year.

Though he also got into hot water for calling out team-mates and Coach Laurent Blanc on Periscope, he is also respected as a strong player, and could be the signing Spurs need to replace Kyle Walker.