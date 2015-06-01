Juventus star striker Mario Mandzukic has signed a new contract with Juventus, the Serie A giants have confirmed through their official website. Calciomercato.com revealed earlier today that the player’s agent had been spotted at Juventus’ training ground yesterday and the Old Lady has confirmed Mandzukic’s contract extension a few minutes ago.The Croatia International had received offers from several clubs, including Besiktas with the Turkish who had offered the former Bayern and Atletico star a new contract in the region of € 7 million-a-year.​Mandzukic, however, has played a vital part in Juventus’ triumphs this season and the club have decided to award him with a new deal that is set to expire in June 2020.“Juventus Football Club is delighted to announce that Mario Mandzukic has renewed his contract until 30 June 2020, extending a journey that began in July 2015”, Juventus’ official statement reads.“Power, perseverance and a penchant for decisive goals in the big moments have seen the imposing Croatian become an indispensable member of a Juventus side that has lifted consecutive domestic doubles and an Italian Super Cup since he arrived in Turin.”“It was Mario’s trademark back-post finish against Monaco in the Champions League semi-finals that put Juve’s place in Cardiff beyond doubt last month, and with the number 17’s black and white adventure set to continue for at least another three seasons, the best is yet to come in the immediate and the long term for both parties.”