Official: Steven Gerrard is the new Rangers boss
04 May at 16:05Scottish club Rangers have confirmed that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is the club's new manager.
Rumors had been strife linking the Anfield based club's legend with a move to Glasgow and reports were even suggestive of the fact that Gerrard had accepted an offer from Rangers last week. The former midfielder retired from playing in 2016 and later joined Liverpool as a youth coach and turned down an offer from MK Dons to become the club's manager.
Rangers have now confirmed that Steven Gerrard is officially their new manager and will take charge from the upcoming summer on a four-year deal.
While further details about who will the Englishman's assistants haven't been revealed, but Gerrard expressed his honor at taking up the role. He said: “I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers. I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition. I can’t wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this Club has achieved.”
