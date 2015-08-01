Former Liverpool playing legend Steven Gerrard has returned to the club as a youth team coach. The 36-year-old will take up his new position in February.



Gerrard spent his entire career at Anfield and made his debut for the club back in 1998 before spending the next 19 years with the Merseyside giants. After the announcement earlier, the ex England captain stated that; “It feels like completing the circle, returning to the place where it all began. However, this isn't a decision based on emotion - it's about what I can offer and contribute.”



He continued; “When I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role. This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience to the young players at an important period of their development."